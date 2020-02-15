Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2025
This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product and Application/end industries.
The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market is valued at 3586.2 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7187.6 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market include :
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering :
North America
China
Europe
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Southeast Asia
Others
On the basis of product, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market is primarily split into :
Hardware
Software
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers :
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
