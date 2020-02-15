Current Trends in Global Small Scale LNG Terminals Market with Future Scope Analysis

The latest report on “Small Scale LNG Terminals Market (Terminal Type – Liquefaction Terminal, and Regasification Terminal; Applications – Heavy-duty Vehicles, Marine Transport, and Industrial & Power): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

In recent years, a smaller scale LNG facility has developed. New liquefaction and distribution facilities are being created and operated across the world. Presently, the global small-scale LNG (SSLNG) installed production capacity is of 20 mtpa spread around more than a hundred SSLNG facilities. This is on top of the installed capacity for conventional LNG plants of around 300 mtpa. The small scale LNG terminals market is emerging rapidly, particularly as a transportation fuel and to serve end-users in remote areas or not connected to the main pipeline infrastructure.

The energy cost advantage of LNG over alternate energy sources for end-users is the major driving factor of the small scale LNG terminals market. The small scale LNG significantly lowers emissions as compared to other fossil fuels due to its clean-burning nature. Furthermore, factors such as environmental benefits and fiscal regimes and subsidies are also driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the use in electric power generation plants and global commoditization of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are some driving factors of the small scale LNG terminals market. However, limited receiving terminal infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the use of small scale LNG terminals in transport and power generation applications are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific and Europe have a Large Market Share of the Small Scale LNG Terminals Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific and Europe have a large market share of the small scale LNG terminals market. The Asia-Pacific region is growing due to the rising demand for small-scale LNG for use in heavy-duty vehicles and electric power generation. The demand for small scale LNG is increasing due to the easy availability of LNG, the growing adoption of LNG for electricity generation, and low trade prices LNG in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of small scale LNG terminals owing to strict regulations on the marine sector and huge subsidies on the use of LNG in this region. Despite continual low oil prices and market uncertainty, there has been significant growth in small-scale LNG projects in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global small scale LNG terminals market covers segments such as terminal types and applications. On the basis of terminal type, the sub-markets include liquefaction terminal and regasification terminal. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include heavy-duty vehicles, marine transport, and industrial & power.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as General Electric Company, The Linde Group, Honeywell International Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Engie SA, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Gazprom PAO, Black & Veatch Corp., Anthony Veder Group N.V., I.M. Skaugen A/S, and other companies.

