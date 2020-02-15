Display Panel Market 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2023

Display panel is a component that displays information in form of text, picture, video, and others. It acts as a direct interface in human and machine interaction.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, Display Panel Market report covers:

LG

Samsung

Innolux

AU Optronics

Sharp

Japan Display

BOE

Panasonic

HannStar

Chunghwa Picture Tubes

Display Panel Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacifaic (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Display Panel Market Segment by Type, covers:

LED

OLED

Others

Display Panel Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

TV

Desktop Monitor

Notebook PC

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Digital Signage

Others

Scope of the report – Display Panel Market:

This report focuses on the Display Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Display panels are used in variety of equipments, such as TV, smartphone, tablets, PCs, and others. Innovations in display technologies are focused on reducing harmful effects on health of end user. The technological advancements in display panel enhance viewing experience, consume less electricity, and dissipate less heat.

The worldwide market for Display Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

