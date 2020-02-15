Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Fiber optic test equipment is usually used in the functioning of inspection operation, cleaning, and troubleshooting. It includes testers such as verification testers, advanced optical time-domain reflectometers testers, and certification testers.

The increased investments by governments in the development of fiber optic networks for achieving better connectivity and improving the broadband infrastructure are driving the fiber optic testing equipment market growth.

For instance, the Digital India initiative launched by the Government of India supports the development of large and complex fiber-optic networks across the country for providing high-speed internet facilities to urban and rural areas. Several advanced technologies including Fiber to the X and LTE that require excellent connectivity are further driving the fiber optic testing equipment market demand.

Fiber optic test equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product, type, application, vertical and regions. On the basis of component the fiber optic test equipment market can be segmented into optical time domain reflectometer, optical light source, optical power meter, optical loss test set, remote fiber test system, optical spectrum analysers and others. On the basis of type, the fiber optic test equipment market can be segmented as portable, bench top and other. Geographically, the Fiber Optic Test Equipments (FOTE) market can be segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The emergence of wireless technologies to connect the smart devices in the network has made the adoption of internet quite convenient across several industries. For instance, end-users in the healthcare sector are using smartphones and health apps for recording the medical data and transfer it to the medical professionals. This is helping the consumers to get information about the various medical services, including disease surveillance, epidemic outbreak tracking, and others.Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global fiber optic test equipment market as the demand for fiber optic test equipment is high in this region. China is another region, which is growing at a faster rate due to increased demand for cable TV services. Fiber optic test equipment is required for troubleshooting and finding damaged optical fiber links

Major Key Players in this market are EXFO Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Tektronix Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Fluke Networks, Kingfisher International Pty Ltd, and JDS Uniphase Corporation, among others

