Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Advance Technology and Trends 2017 – 2027

Press Release

Field-programmable gate array market is growing rapidly in across various sectors as it can be reprogrammed in the field for instant prototyping and debugging many applications for the industries. Field-programmable gate arrays are used for designing specialized integrated circuits. Field-programmable gate array are programmed and configured by using Hardware Description Language (HDL) such as VHSIC Hardware Description Language (VHDL) and Verilog. Field-programmable gate array is used in many purposes such as in financial sector which includes real -time trading, risk analysis and many others.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in growth for the application of field-programmable gate array in various industries to develop the products with different features at low cost is the major driver for field-programmable gate array market.

Request to Sample of Report @  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3505

The increase in demand for smartphones and proliferation of electronic content in automobiles are driving the field-programmable gate array market. In addition to that, field-programmable gate array market is widely implemented in mainstream embedded computing to build complex mission-critical systems.

In contrast to this, power consumption required for field-programmable gate array is more, and lack of standardized verification technique for industry is restraining the growth of field- programmable gate array growth.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

  • Static RAM
  • Anti-Fuse technology
  • Flash Technology
  • Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM)

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Automotive
  • Defense and Government
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer Goods and Retail
  • Others

Request Report for TOC @  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3505

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: key players

Some of the key players for field-programmable gate array (FPGA) are XILINX INC., Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Achronix, e2v, Lattice Semiconductor, QuickLogic, Atmel, Nallatech.

Post Views: 102
Tagged