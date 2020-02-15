Freight Brokerage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Freight Brokerage Industry

This report studies the Freight Brokerage market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Freight Brokerage market by product and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Freight Brokerage for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

China

RoA (Rest of Asia)

South America

RoW (Rest of World)

On the basis of product, the Freight Brokerage market is primarily split into

Truckload

LTL

Other

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

