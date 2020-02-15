Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2018 Report On Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future Developments and Growth 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “5G Infrastructure Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018-2025

This report studies the 5G Infrastructure Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers and regions. The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

It is expected that 5G network will be commercialized in 2020, and then replace the legacy network and services step by step. The market size of the global 5G Infrastructure will post a high growth rate with a CAGR of 50.86% (from USD 2.86 in 2020 to USD 33.72 billion in 2026). The forecast period for this report is considered between 2020 and 2026.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/53051 .

The major players in global 5G Infrastructure market include

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of 5G Infrastructure in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other regions

Buy this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/53051 .

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: 5G Infrastructure Market Overview 1

Chapter Two: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Competition by Manufacturers 24

Chapter Three: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis by Region 27

Chapter Four: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis 49

Chapter Five: The Role of 5G Investment in Economic Growth 55

Chapter Six: 5G Will Contribute to the Global Economy 56

Chapter Seven: Global 5G Infrastructure Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 59

Chapter Eight: 5G Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis 75

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 84

Chapter Ten: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 89

Chapter Eleven: Market Effect Factors Analysis 94

Chapter Twelve: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast (2020-2026) 100

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion 103

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix 105

List of tables

Figure 5G Infrastructure (Suppose) 1

Figure Output Power, Cell Radius Sizes and Other Features of Different Base Station Types, From Small Cells to Macro Cells 3

Figure SDN Technology Overview 4

Figure Usage Scenarios for IMT-2020 and beyond (ITU-R) 5

Figure Smart Home Examples 6

Figure Residential Solutions from Samsung 7

Figure Autonomous Driving Examples 8

Figure Commercial Solution of Autonomous Driving from Samsung 9

Figure Smart Cities Examples 10

Figure Application of Identify Traffic Accidents and Violations from Samsung 11

Figure Industrial IoT Examples 12

Figure Smart Farming Examples 13

Figure Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications Examples 14

Figure Logistics and Shipping Examples 15

Figure Security and Surveillance Examples 16

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Comparison by Regions (2020-2026) 17

Figure United States 5G Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 18

Figure China 5G Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 19

Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 20

Figure Japan 5G Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 21

Figure South Korea 5G Infrastructure Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026) 22

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2020-2026) 23

Figure International Activities on 5G Getting Momentum 25

Table Major 5G Initiatives and Focus 25

Figure Radar Diagram of 5G Disruptive Capabilities 30

Figure 5G PPP Vision of the Future 5G Infrastructure 31

Figure European Commission 5G Roadmap 2016-2025 33

Figure Increase in speed and capacity considered to be the main benefit for Japan with the deployment of 5G 35

..Continued

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com