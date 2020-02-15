Global Automotive Airless Tire Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2019
Global Automotive Airless Tire Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Automotive Airless Tire Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Airless Tire Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Airless Tire market is growing adoption due to its benefits and increasing demand aftermarket. In addition, improved safety against tire blowout and rising number of heavy commercial vehicles are some other factors pushing the market growth. The major factors which restraining the global Automotive Airless Tire market are high initial capital requirement and volatile prices of raw material which causing barrier in growth of the market over the coming years. Airless tire is that tire which are not operate and support by air pressures.
They are used on some small vehicles such as riding lawn mowers and motorized golf carts. They are also used on heavy equipment such as backhoes, which are obligatory to operate sites such as building demolition. Airless tire is also known as non-pneumatic tires (NPT). An airless tires comprises treads, high-tension steel belts (protector ply, working ply and transition ply), spokes and a hub. The primarily advantage of airless tires is that they do not go flat. It also offers that they need to be replaced less which resulting in savings. Heavy equipment outfitted with airless tires will be able to carry more weight and engage in more rugged activities. The regional analysis of Global Automotive Airless Tire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
Bridgestone Corporation
The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company
Continental AG
MICHELIN
Pirelli Tyre S.P.A.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
CST
Yokohama Tire Corporation
SciTech Industries
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Radial
Bias
By Vehicle:
Two-Wheelers
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Cars
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
