Global Beauty Devices Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

An increasing number of developments in the beauty industry involve devices, which are often used in combination with cosmetic products.

The Beauty Devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.34% from 30.59 billion USD in 2017 to reach 125.86 billion USD by 2025 in global market. The Beauty Devices market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top seventeen manufacturers accounts about 19% of the total revenue in 2017.

The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

There are mainly six type product of Beauty Devices market: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices and Other. Hair Removal Devices have the largest share.

The global Beauty Devices market is valued at 36600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 125800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beauty Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beauty Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Procter & Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

L’Oréal (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer

Dermal Rollers

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Other

Segment by Application

Beauty Salon

Household

Other

