Global Chemical Tankers Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The market study covers the Chemical Tankers Market crosswise segments. It purposes at estimating the market size and the growth prospective of the market segments, such as supplier, application, organization size, business vertical, and region. The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their enterprise profiles, key observations related to product and industry offerings, new developments, and key market plans. The global chemical tankers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Chemical Tankers Market: Market Insight

Chemical tankers are cargo ships designed for the carriage of any liquid chemicals in bulk. These tankers transport chemicals in various forms. Chemical tankers are specifically designed in order to maintain the consistency of the chemicals they carry aboard them. These tanker ships are applied with coatings of certain substances that help in the easy identification of the chemicals that need to be transported. Oceangoing chemical tankers ranging from 5,000 tons’ deadweight (DWT) to 35,000 DWT in size. Chemical tankers have a series of separate cargo tanks which are coated with specialized coatings such as phenolic epoxy or zinc paint, or made from stainless steel. The chemical tanker is classified into various types includes product tankers, parcel tankers and dedicated chemical tanker. Product tanker carries non-dangerous chemicals as well as petroleum goods and parcel tanker used to carry only a specific chemical in bulk.

Chemical Tankers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nowadays, the range of chemicals shipped in bulk has grown massively and specialized ships have developed to meet the need of the chemical tanker. Transportation of bulk chemicals by the sea not only requires specialist ships and equipment but also specialist crew training, both theoretical and practical, in order to understand the characteristics of the various chemicals. Sea is one of the only methods of transporting chemicals in bulk quantities across the oceans. There are various cargo ships, which specialize in carrying chemicals across the oceans. The increasing use of chemicals across various end-user industries is driving the growth of the global chemical tankers market. A modern chemical tanker is primarily designed to carry several hundred hazardous products covered by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Bulk Chemical Codes.

Moreover, growing regulation towards the safe shipment of hazards chemicals is escalating the chemical tankers market. However, less number of fleet addition and estimated scrapping of existing ships in hindering the chemical tankers market. In addition, increasing chemical industries leads to large-scale chemicals’ production. Which in turn, creating opportunities for the global chemical tanker market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Chemical Tanker Market

Among the region, Asia Pacific dominates the global chemical tanker market and is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Due to spurring demand for petrochemical from developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore. Additionally, a growing number of chemical industries in South Korea and Japan have positive impact growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

The rapid growth of the shale gas industry is anticipated to lead the demand for the chemical tanker market in the North America region. The U.S. is a major contributor to the chemical tanker market owing to the increasing number of shipbuilders and fleet owners. The Middle East has established petrochemical reserves. Africa region is growing at a significant pace in the chemical tanker market.

Chemical Tankers Market: Segmentation

The report on the global chemical tankers market covers segments such as product type, fleet type, and fleet size. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and vegetable oils & fats. On the basis of fleet type, the sub-markets include IMO type 1, IMO type 2, and IMO type 3. On the basis of fleet size, the sub-markets include inland, coastal, and deep sea.

Chemical Tankers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd., MISC Berhad, Nordic Tankers A/S, Wilmar International Ltd., Mol Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd., Navig8, Stolt-Nielsen, Bahri, Odfjell

