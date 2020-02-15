Global Cotton Yarn Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Global Cotton Yarn Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Cotton Yarn Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cotton Yarn Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A yarn is created by interlocking fibers in continuous length, it is mainly used in the textile production, knitting, sewing, weaving, ropemaking and embroidery etc. One of the types of yarn is thread which is commonly used for sewing. Additionally, increasing population, rising disposable income and Changing consumer preferences are driving the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as High cost compared to acrylic & wool and Problem of inelasticity, it loses shape when stretched are hampering the market growth. Increase in demand for organic cotton yarn is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Cotton Yarn Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand of cotton yarn in Asian countries followed by changing consumption pattern across this region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing research and development and investment by cotton yarn manufacturers.

The major market player included in this report are:

Texhong

Weiqiao Textile

Huafu

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

China Resources

Huamao

Lianfa

Vardhman Group

Nahar Spinning

Alok

KPR Mill Limited

Aarti International

Spentex

Daewoo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

By Application:

Home Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cotton Yarn Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

