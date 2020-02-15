Global Denim Jeans Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

s report provides in depth study of “Denim Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool. Around 20 years ago denim jeans were a basic product, but nowadays it’s a fashion product that changes every season. Being a fashion product, denim jeans come in different varieties. The cut of denim jeans varies in width, rise and thigh.

Global Denim Jeans market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

G-Star RAW C.V.

Guess

J Brand

Joe’s Jeans

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lucky Brand

Texwood

Mavi Jeans

Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG.

Nudie Jeans Company

Armani

Paige Denim

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

By Application

Women

Men

Children

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Regular Fit

1.1.2.2 Slim Fit

1.1.2.3 Loose Fit

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Women

1.1.3.2 Men

1.1.3.3 Children

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 India Overview

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

2.2 India

2.2.1 India Sales by Company

2.2.2 India Price by Company

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

3.2 India

3.2.1 India Sales by Type

3.2.2 India Price by Type

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

4.2 India

4.2.1 India Sales by Application

4.2.2 India Price by Application

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

5.2 Import

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 PVH Corporation

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Inditex

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 H&M

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Replay

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Mango

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Frame

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Citizen of Humanity

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Denham

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Pull&Bear

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 TopShop

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 VF Corp.

6.12 AG Jeans

6.13 American Apparel

6.14 American Eagle Outfitters

6.15 Uniqlo

6.16 Parasuco

6.17 Calvin Klein

6.18 True Religion

6.19 Diesel S.p.A.

6.20 DL1961 Premium Denim

6.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

6.22 Paper Denim & Cloth

6.23 Edwin

6.24 Esprit Holdings Ltd

6.25 Fidelity Denim

6.26 Gap

6.27 Goldsign Jeans

6.28 G-Star RAW C.V.

6.29 Guess

6.30 J Brand

6.31 Joe’s Jeans

6.32 Lee Cooper

6.33 Levi Strauss & Co.

6.34 Lucky Brand

6.35 Texwood

6.36 Mavi Jeans

6.37 Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG.

6.38 Nudie Jeans Company

6.39 Armani

6.40 Paige Denim

