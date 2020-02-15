Global Electric Propulsion System Market Forecast 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electric Propulsion System Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.

An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed.

Worldwide, there are a little electric propulsion system manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL and Bellatrix Aerospace are the top there manufacturers of electric propulsion system in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of electric propulsion system.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of electric propulsion system currently; but the market of electric propulsion system in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Propulsion System market will register a 24.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 630 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Propulsion System business

Segmentation by product type

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

In Global market, the top players include

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Bellatrix Aerospace

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

To study and analyze the Global Electric Propulsion System (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Electric Propulsion System market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Electric Propulsion System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electric Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Electric Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

