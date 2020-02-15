Global Fuel Cell Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fuel Cell Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Every fuel cell has two electrodes, one positive and one negative, called, respectively, the anode and cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes.

Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds the reactions at the electrodes.

Hydrogen is the basic fuel, but fuel cells also require oxygen. One great appeal of fuel cells is that they generate electricity with very little pollution-much of the hydrogen and oxygen used in generating electricity ultimately combine to form a harmless byproduct, namely water.

Because of emission control requirements and new power line restrictions in the state’s larger cities, there will be greater motivation for fuel cell use in urban areas than in more rural areas. This concentration of fuel cells in specific urban areas will allow for more efficient utilization of fuel cell maintenance and repair technicians by utility companies.

Government level systematic identification and removal of legislative barriers to deployment of fuel cells in stationary, portable or transport systems.

Several automobile companies including, most prominently, GM, DaimlerChrysler, and Honda, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel cell research, development, and commercialization. Each of these companies has a fuel cell prototype car currently being tested in a demonstration program.

Segmentation by product type

PEMFCs

SOFC

MCFC

DMFC

Segmentation by application:

Transport

Stationary

Portable

In Global market, the top players include

Ballard Power System

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics Corporation

AFC Energy PLC

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Doosan Corporation

Plug Power

POSCO Energy

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

