Global Graphite Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Graphite Market (by type (natural graphite and synthetic graphite) and application (manufacturing of carbon brushes, refractories, electrodes, lubricants, carbon fibers, pencils, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of graphite. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure graphite cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential graphite growth factors. According to the report the global graphite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Graphite Market: Market Insight

Graphite is the naturally occurring mineral with pure carbon. Graphite is formed naturally through the metamorphism of carbon rich materials in rock. The graphite is in either crystalline flake graphite or fine-grained amorphous graphite or crystalline vein or lump graphite form. Although graphite is a non-metal material, it has very similar properties as that of metals. The graphite offers excellent heat and electricity conductivity, high strength and stiffness, high resistance toward the high temperature and chemical attack as well as it has natural lubricity.

Graphite Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly growing usage of graphite in the battery and the automotive sectors are the factors driving the growth of the graphite market worldwide. In the battery industries, the graphite is used to construct the electrodes in batteries. The rising use of smartphones and tablets contributes to the growth of the graphite market as the graphite is used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. The graphite used as Refractory material in the automotive, chemical and other industries as they have high resistance towards heat, pressure, or chemical attack so they used in formation of structure and components that are exposed to extreme environmental conditions. In addition, the use of graphite in various industries including Steel, aerospace, marine, construction, and others is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising demand for the high strength lightweight materials for the automotive and aircraft industries is projected to escalate the market growth between the forecast period. The versatile uses and application of the graphite are expected to create several opportunities for the graphite market in upcoming years.

Graphite Market: Regional Analysis

Among the region, the Asia Pacific region holds for the maximum share In terms of demand and Consumption as china produced around 70 to 80 % of the total world’s graphite. The rapidly growing industrialization creates the demand for graphite from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction and others, which in turn, is driving the growth of the graphite market in the Asia Pacific region

Graphite Market: Segmentation

The report on the global graphite market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global graphite market is categorized into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. On the basis of application, the global graphite market is categorized into the manufacturing of carbon brushes, refractories, electrodes, lubricants, Friction Products, pencils and others.

Graphite Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global graphite market such as GrafTech International Holdings Inc., Graphite India Ltd., Northern Graphite Corporation, Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Flinders Resources Ltd., Energizer Resources Inc., SEC Carbon Limited and SGL Carbon SE.

