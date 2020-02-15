Global Heat Exchangers Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Heat Exchangers Market to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2025. Global Heat Exchangers Market valued approximately USD 13.54 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Heat Exchangers market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, rapid expansion of industries is accelerating the demand for heat exchangers across the world attributing towards growth to the global heat exchangers market.

Rising prices of several forms of energy, increasing environmental concerns and regulations associated with them and rapid industrialization in emerging economies are key factors driving the market. However, lack of general awareness regarding energy efficiency and automation in buildings is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, The Heat Exchangers market is segmented into Type and Application. The Type segment is classified into Lead-Acid Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery. The material segment is classified into Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers, Air Cooled Heat Exchangers and Others. Application segment is classified as Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Others. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Heat Exchangers market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Heat Exchangers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Alfa Laval

Danfoss

Kelvin Holdings

SPX Corporation and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

Xylem

API Heat Transfer

Guntner

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver

Hisaka Works

Johnson Controls International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers,

Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers

Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Others

By Application:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Heat Exchangers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

