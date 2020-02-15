Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025. Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technique is being widely adopted for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases such as cancer and others as it is found to be effective thrombolysis, hemostasis, tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. The focused ultrasound waves destroys the damaged tissues precisely without harming the outside tissues.
The significant growth registered in forecast period is due to various factors including rising population with chronic diseases across the world and increasing use of HIFU in various treatments such as removal of excess subcutaneous fatty tissues, urinary disorders imaging. However strict regulations associated with approval of the technique is expected to restrain the market growth.
On the basis of segmentation, The High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound market is segmented into Type and Applications. The Type segment is classified into Ultrasound-guided and MR-guided. The Applications segment is classified into prostate cancer, bone tumor and soft tissue and uterine fibroids. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound considering the forthcoming years considering the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Accutome, Inc.
Blatek, Inc.
EDAP TMS
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic, Inc.
Sonacare Medical
Stryker Corporation
Supersonic Imagine
Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Ultrasound-Guided
MR-Guided
By Application:
Prostate Cancer
Body Tumour and Soft Tissue
Uterine Fibroids
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
