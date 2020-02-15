Global Industrial And Bar-B-Que Charcoal Market Is Forecast To Reach US$5.4 Billion By 2025

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Snapshot

The global industrial and bar-b-que charcoal market is prognosticated to gain a whole lot of significance in the coming years due to the need to find alternative sources of energy to replace fuel oil and mineral coal. Since the past few years, the volatile prices of common energy sources, limited availability of resources, and technological changes have augmented the requirement of new energy sources. As a result, wood pellets, charcoal, and other types of forest biomass have gained the limelight as some of the most suitable replacements on account of economic, environmental, and social reasons.

Prophesied to rise at a 2.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the global industrial and bar-b-que charcoal market could be worth a US$5.4 bn by the completion of 2025 after attaining a US$4.5 bn valuation in 2017.

Lump Charcoal to Rank Higher with Advantage of Less Ash Production

The world industrial and bar-b-que charcoal market is foreseen to be divided as per product and application, where each segmentation category could recognize one particular segment accounting for a larger share. By product, the market could see a classification into sugar charcoal, charcoal briquette, extruded charcoal, Japanese charcoal, and lump charcoal. The researchers foresee the Japanese charcoal market to be further segmented into white charcoal and black charcoal. Prepared from direct hardwood material, lump charcoal could secure a king’s share of the market in the near future. It is found to produce less ash in comparison with charcoal briquette.

With respect to a segmentation by application, the world industrial and bar-b-que charcoal market could be segregated into bar-b-que excluding primary cooking fuel and industrial segments. Under the industrial application, there could be three segments, viz. cement industry, chemical industry, and metal industry, important for market study. Amongst the two, the industrial segment is projected to bag a colossal share of the market. Players may want to focus more on the metal industry expected to attract a major share amongst the three sub-segments.

Charcoal provides greater advantages compared to other commodities in the industrial sector. This could be because of its stable pore structure, high carbon to ash ratio, and comparatively unreactive and few inorganic impurities.

