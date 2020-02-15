Global Methanol to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Methanol Market (by source (natural gas, coal, and others), derivatives (gasoline, formaldehyde, acetic acid, dimethyl ether (DME), biodiesel and other) and end-use industry (chemical, construction, automotive, electronics, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of methanol.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure methanol cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential methanol growth factors. According to the report the global methanol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Methanol Market: Market Insight

The methanol is a light, flammable clear liquid that is produced by dehydration of Carbone monoxide. The methanol is harmful to humans as methanol is more toxic then ethanol. Among the derivatives of methanol, the demand of Formaldehyde is growing very rapidly. Formaldehyde is used in the various chemical reaction as they provide high purity and abundant uses with low cost. The methanol is mainly used in the formation of formaldehyde as well as, it also used in the formation of various solvents including acidic acid propylene and dimethyl ether which are used as anti-freezers. In addition, methanol is used as fuel in various cars as they are capable of producing high speed but there is some restriction on the uses of methanol due to its high flammable property.

Methanol Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapidly growing use of methanol in energy applications such as automotive fuel, marine fuel, dimethyl ether, biodiesel, and others are driving the growth of the methanol market worldwide. According to the Trusted source, the emerging energy application consumes 40% of total methanol. In addition, the rising demand for clean-burning fuel and fuel substitutes as biodiesel is anticipated to enhance the growth of the methanol market.

Also, Methanol by-products are used in several industrial applications including the production of petrochemicals, synthesis of chemicals, automotive sector, construction & building, and pharmaceuticals. The diverse applications of methanol in various industries is likely to boost the growth of methanol market over the forecast period. However, the Flammable property of methanol restricts its use in various applications which may hamper its market growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities on the use of methanol as an alternative to gasoline products are projected to create more opportunities in upcoming years.

Asia pacific Accounts for the Largest Share in the Market of Methanol

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the market of methanol. In the Asia-pacific region, china dominates the market of methanol owing to its ongoing industrialization and the availability of coal and natural gas in China. Furthermore, North America and Europe regions are growing with the highest CAGR. The demand for methanol is rising globally, North America and the Europe regions have an Unconventional supply of natural gas that boosts the market of methanol in these regions.

Methanol Market: Segmentation

The report on the global methanol market covers segments such as source, derivatives, and end-use industry. On the basis of source, the global methanol market is categorized into natural gas, coal, and others. On the basis of derivatives, the global methanol market is categorized into gasoline, formaldehyde, acetic acid, dimethyl ether (DME), biodiesel and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the global methanol market is categorized into chemical, construction, automotive, electronics and others.

Methanol Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global methanol market such as BASF SE, SABIC, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (MGC), Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(MHTL), Celanese Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company and Atlantic Methanol Production Company.

Reasons to Buy this Report: