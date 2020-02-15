Global Monoethylene Glycol Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Monoethylene Glycol Market (by grades(polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade, and low conductivity grade), applications(polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of monoethylene glycol.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure monoethylene glycol cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential monoethylene glycol growth factors. The global monoethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

Monoethylene Glycol Market: Market Insight

Increasing demand of mono ethylene glycol in end-use industries such as consumer goods, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, textiles, and chemical remains the key factor driving the growth of the global mono ethylene glycol market. In addition, increasing the use of mono ethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate is likely to drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers especially in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil has been driving the polyethylene terephthalate, one of the key materials used in packaging sector which in turn is projected to boost the global mono ethylene glycol market over the forecast period.

Moreover, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and sustainability issues related to mono ethylene glycol are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. The increasing the popularity of bio-based MEG and increasing R&D of eco-friendly alternatives that can help in removing the toxic nature of mono ethylene glycol are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Monoethylene Glycol Market: Segmentation

The report segments the monoethylene glycol market by grades and by applications. Monoethylene glycol market segmentation based on different grades includes polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade, and low conductivity grade. Moreover, the global monoethylene glycol market based on application is segmented into the polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids, and others.

Monoethylene Glycol Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Sabic, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Nan YA Plastics (Huizhou), Zhenhai Refining & Chemicals, BASF SE, Exxonmobil Corportion, Formosa Plastic Group, Akzonobel, Lyondellbasell, Meglobal and Honam Petrochemical Corporation.

