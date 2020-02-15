Global Naphtha Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2023

Our latest research report entitled Naphtha Market (by application(chemicals, energy, fuels)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of naphtha. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure naphtha cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential naphtha growth factors.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/759

Naphtha Market: Market Insight

Increasing demand for gasoline globally is the prime factor driving the growth of the naphtha market. Furthermore, the growing demand for naphtha as a feedstock in the petrochemical industry will also drive the global naphtha market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for petrochemicals, primarily propylene and ethylene for the production of plastic will, in turn, drive the global naphtha market over the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices and stringent government regulations associated with the manufacturing of naphtha considering its toxicity will remain the major restraining factor of the global naphtha market.

Moreover, the availability of other cheaper alternatives such as LPG and shale gas will also restrain the growth of the global naphtha market over the forecast period. Hence, recent technological developments such as advance furnace materials and advanced distillation processes as well as a growing focus on developing economies will bring more opportunities to the global naphtha market over the forecast period.

Naphtha Market: Segmentation

The report segments the naphtha market by application and by region. Naphtha market segmentation based on application includes chemicals, energy/fuels, and others. Moreover, the chemical industry segment dominates the global naphtha market due to increasing usage in the steam cracking process.

Naphtha Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Shell Chemicals, British Petroleum, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Total SA, Indian Oil Corp., Novatek, Novachem, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Corp., ADNOC and The Dow Chemicals Company.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-naphtha-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: