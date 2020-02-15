Global Nitric Acid Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Nitric Acid Market (by applications (fertilizers, nitrobenzene, adipic acid, toulene di-isocynate, nitrochlorobenzene, and others) and end-use industries (agrochemicals, automotive, explosives, and electronics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of nitric acid. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure nitric acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential nitric acid growth factors. According to the report the global nitric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1452

Nitric Acid Market: Market Insight

Nitric acid is an inorganic, highly corrosive mineral material which is also known as the spirit of niter. It is a colorless compound and commercially available in the concentration form (water at a concentration of up to 68%). The nitric acid is mainly manufactured by oxidation of ammonia through the Ostwald process. Nitric acid is one of the world’s largest commodity chemicals used in the manufacturing of compounds, used for the production of fertilizers, primarily ammonium and calcium ammonium nitrate. Nitric acid is used in the formation of Explosives such as nitroglycerin and TNT also it is used in the chemical industries for the formation of dyes, metallurgy, photoengraving, etching steel and others.

Nitric Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nitric acid is majorly used in the making of fertilizers, with the continuously growing demand for food the demand for fertilizers. Extensive use of nitric acid in the chemical and fertilizer industries is driving the growth of nitric acid worldwide. In addition, extensive uses of nitric acid in the various end-use industries such as metal processing industries, metallurgical industries, chemicals, and others are likely to boost the growth of nitric acid. However, the various governments have some rules and regulations on the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers due its hazardous effect on the environment that is expected to act as a restrain for the growth of nitric acid. Moreover, the rising chemical and fertilizer industries could create huge demand for nitric acid which in turn could create several opportunities for the nitric acid market in upcoming years.

Among the applications, the fertilizer segment accounts for the largest market share. Around 75% to 80 % of nitric acid is used in the manufacturing of the fertilizers. The growing population is the major factor contributing to the growth of the fertilizers segment worldwide.

Asia pacific Dominates the Market of Nitric Acid

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the market of nitric acid in 2017 and expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest consumer of nitric acid which consumes around 40 to 50% of total produced nitric acid. The presence of large agricultural countries such as India, China, and Brazil is likely to boost the growth of nitric acid in the Asia Pacific region.

Nitric Acid Market: Segmentation

The report on the global nitric acid market covers segments such as applications and end-use industries. On the basis of applications, the global nitric acid market is categorized into fertilizers, nitrobenzene, adipic acid market, toulene di-isocynate, nitrochlorobenzene and others. On the basis of end-use industries, the global nitric acid market is categorized into agrochemicals, automotive, explosives, and electronics.

Nitric Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global nitric acid market such as, BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Eurochem Group, Dyno Nobel, Potash Corp, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Yara, CF Industries, OCI Nitrogen.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-nitric-acid-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: