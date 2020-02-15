Global Non-Stick Pans Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Non-Stick Pans Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Non-stick pan is a type of pans with non-stick surface or coatings, which is engineered to reduce the ability of other materials to stick to it.

The Global Non-Stick Pans production volume is estimated to reach about 382731 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 429527 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Non-Stick Pan Products performance is positive with the current environment status.

The markets for Non-Stick Pans are intensely competitive, rapidly evolving and subjected to rapid technological change. Currently, there are many participants in the Non-Stick Pans market. Popular brands/companies in this market internationally include SEB, Meyer Corporation, NEWELL, BERNDES, Maspion, The Cookware Company, Neoflam, TTK Prestige, Hawkins Cookers, Cuisinart, Le Creuset, Cinsa, China ASD, Nanlong, Sanhe Kitchenware, Cooker King, TianXi Holding Group and etc. The RandD and Manufacturing locations are concentered in China, North America, Australia, and some European countries.

China is the biggest production areas for Non-Stick Pans, taking about 54.16% market share in 2016 (based on output volume). Europe followed the second, with about 13.03% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Non-Stick Pans are concentrated in Europe and North America Regions for now, while consumer groups are expanding fast today in Asia countries like China, Japan, Korea and etc., Southeast Asia and India are big potential markets for the coming decades.

In the past few years, the price of non-stick pans show an increasing trend in recent years and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Non-Stick Pans. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Non-Stick Pans may become more intense, and the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Non-Stick Pans.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Stick Pans market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 630 million by 2024, from US$ 540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Stick Pans business

Scope of Non-Stick Pans: Non-Stick Pans Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

PTFE-based Non-Stick Pans

Ceramic-based Non-Stick Pans

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

In Global market, the top players include

SEB

Meyer Corporation

NEWELL

BERNDES

Maspion

The Cookware Company

Neoflam

TTK Prestige

Hawkins Cookers

Cuisinart

Le Creuset

Cinsa

China ASD

Nanlong

Sanhe Kitchenware

Cooker King

TianXi Holding Group

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Non-Stick Pans (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Non-Stick Pans market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Non-Stick Pans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Non-Stick Pans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Non-Stick Pans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

