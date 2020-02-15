Global Olefin Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

Our latest research report entitled Olefin Market (by applications (polyethylene, synthetic lubricants, cosmetics, plasticizers, adhesives, detergent alcohol), product type (1-butene, 1-hexane, 1-octene, 1-decene, 1-dodecene)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of olefin. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure olefin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential olefin growth factors. The global olefin market was sized over USD 14.2 billion in 2015. The global olefin market is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/162

Olefin Market: Market Insight

The increasing demand for polyethylene is expected to be a prime factor driving the growth of the global olefin market over the forecast period. Easy availability of ethylene, a key raw material used for olefin production will also drive this market. Furthermore, increasing environmental concerns regarding automotive production of olefin will drive the global olefin market over the forecast period.

Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw materials needed for the production of olefin, government regulations on the usage of polyethylene as well as increasing consumer awareness regarding environment hazards caused by polyethylene are the key factors restraining the growth of global olefin market. Growing demand for bio-degradable which forces manufacturers to focus on R&D for bio-based raw material development and increasing olefin demand from end-use industries is expected to bring more opportunities to the global olefin market over the forecast period.

Olefin Market: Regional Analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America was accounted to be the largest olefin producing region in the global olefin market. However, this region is expected to grow at the lowest rate over the forecast period. Europe is expected to register a moderate growth rate in the global olefin market over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for polyethylene and synthetic lubricant industries. Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period in the global olefin market due to increasing demand in end-user applications such as polyethylene, detergent alcohol, and synthetic lubricants. Furthermore, RoW is anticipated to have substantial growth in the global olefin market over the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness and the focus of manufacturers on untapped market regions.

Olefin Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global olefin market by end-user applications, product type, and region. The end-user applications include polyethylene, synthetic lubricants, cosmetics, plasticizers, adhesives, detergent alcohol, and others. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into 1-butene, 1-hexane, 1-octene, 1-decene, 1-dodecene and some others.

Olefin Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Shell Chemical Ltd., Chevron Phillips, INEOS Oligomers, Sasol, Idemitsu Petrochemical, Sinopec Beijing Yanhua, ONGC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-olefin-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: