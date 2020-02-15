Global Organic Fertilizers Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2024

The latest report on “Organic Fertilizers Market (Source – Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Mineral Based, and Others; Applications – Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024.” The global organic fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Industry Insight

Organic fertilizer is the fertilizer derived from natural sources such as animal matter, animal excreta, vegetable matter, and human excreta. The organic materials are more environment-friendly as compared to the chemicals used in the formation of synthetic fertilizers. The use of chemical fertilizers may cause some health-related issues also it is harmful to the soil. The organic fertilizers are made up of the natural ingredients and they are able to match the particular nutritional needs of plants.

Organic Food and Increasing Organic Farming are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Organic Fertilizer Market

The rapidly growing demand for organic food and increasing organic farming are the major factors driving the growth of the organic fertilizer market worldwide. The rising awareness about the health released issues caused by the consumption of food or vegetables that are caused by using chemical fertilizers is contributing to the growth of the organic fertilizer market.

In addition, the strict government regulation for eco-friendly solutions and the cost-effectiveness of organic fertilizers are likely to boost the demand for organic fertilizers across all over the globe. Moreover, ongoing advancements in the manufacturing process of organic fertilizer are projected to create various opportunities for the organic fertilizer market in the upcoming years.

Europe Hold the Largest Share in the Organic Fertilizers Market

Geographically, Europe holds the largest share in the organic fertilizer market. The rising awareness about the health-related issues associated with synthetic fertilizer is driving the growth of the organic fertilizer market in the Europe region. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the organic fertilizer market owing to the high demand for good-quality agricultural products coupled with the increasing population in this region. In addition, Agriculture is the major occupation in various countries in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, rising agriculture R&D expenditure, change in farming practice are some factors responsible for the growth of organic farming in the Asia Pacific region.

Organic Fertilizers Industry: Segmentation

The report on the global organic fertilizer market covers segments such as sources and applications. On the basis of source, the global organic fertilizer market is categorized into plant-based, animal-based, mineral-based and others. On the basis of applications, the global organic fertilizer market is categorized into soil treatment and seed treatment.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global organic fertilizers market such as, CropAgro, Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd., BASF SE, Fertikal N.V., BioSTAR Organics, National Fertilizers Limited, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Midwestern BioAg, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. and Uniflor.

