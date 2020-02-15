Global Paper Pigments Market Size, Statistics, Challenges, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Global Paper Pigments Market to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2025. Global Paper Pigments Market valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Paper Pigments market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Industry 4.0 has lead the technological advancements and significant increase in adoption of sustainable packaging solutions has imparted growth to the market.

Rising demand of paper in packaging industry is one of the key driver for the paper pigment market. Growth registered by packaging industry with supportive government regulations related to recyclable packaging materials is promoting the usage of paper over plastic. This has accelerated the consumption rate of paper in packaging purpose that is turn is driving the paper pigments market during the forecast period. However, digitalization is affecting the market growth and is expected to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.

On the basis of segmentation, The Paper Pigments market is segmented into Type and Application. Type segment is classified into Kaolin, Calcium Carbonate and Others. The Application segment is classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Paper Pigments market considering the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Paper Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Calcium Carbonate

GCC

PCC

Kaolin

Hydrous Kaolin

Calcined Kaolin

Others

Titanium Dioxide

Talc

Gypsum

By Application:

Coated Paper

Satin-Coated paper

Gloss-Coated paper

Dull-Coated paper

Matte-Coated paper

Cast-Coated paper

Uncoated Paper

Woven or Smooth Uncoated paper

Laid Uncoated paper

Linen Uncoated paper

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Paper Pigments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

