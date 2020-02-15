Global Polyurethane Dispersion Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Polyurethane Dispersion Market (by product type (Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions), application type (Natural Leather Finishing, Textile Furnishing, Synthetic Leather Production, Others (Coatings and Adhesives)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of polyurethane dispersion.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure polyurethane dispersion cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential polyurethane dispersion growth factors. According to the report the global polyurethane dispersion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Market Insight

One of the major drivers in the global polyurethane dispersions market is demand from the adhesives and coatings industry. Growing demand for textile and leather products in daily life and from industries such as furniture, automobiles, and interior has paced up the market. Another characteristic that is augmenting the market growth is the eco-friendly behavior of polyurethane dispersions.

Furthermore, several advantages such as the absence of volatile organic compounds (VOC), harmful monomers and other toxic compounds and elimination of odor along with polyurethane-like performance have increased its demand globally. Polyurethane dispersions hold a high degree of toughness due to which demand is largely triggered in coatings, paints and adhesive industries driving the market growth globally. In the coming future, new regulations are expected to cut the amount of VOC allowed in paints, coatings, and adhesives this is expected to serve potential opportunities to the global polyurethane dispersions market to flourish.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Segmentation

The report on the global polyurethane dispersion market covers segments such as application and product. On the basis of application, the global polyurethane dispersion market is categorized into natural leather finishing, synthetic leather, textile finishing, and others. On the basis of product type global polyurethane dispersions market can be segmented as water-based polyurethane dispersions and solvent-based polyurethane dispersions.

Water-based polyurethane dispersions have attributes such as heat resistance, endurance, and fast-drying. They have a lower amount of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Water-based polyurethane dispersions are largely used over solvent-based product type due to its environment-friendly behavior that make them more suitable for manufacturers to comply in accordance with government regulations.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Regional Analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global polyurethane dispersion market such as Bayer MaterialScience AG, BASF SE, Alberdingk Boley, Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Reichhold, Stahi, DSM Neoresins, and Hauthaway Corporation.

Reasons to Buy this Report: