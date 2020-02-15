Global Precious Metals Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

Our latest research report entitled Precious Metals Market (by type (platinum group metals, silver, gold), by end-user (silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry), applications(healthcare and automotive)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of precious metals.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure precious metals cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential precious metals growth factors. The global precious metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.0% and 4.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/166

Precious Metals Market: Market Insight

An increase in applications of precious metals such as silver and platinum group metals in the end-use industries is a primary factor promoting the growth in the world market. Moreover, a global rise in per capita income among the consumers in the world market is expected to drive the demand for the jewelry of precious metals over the forecast period. However, regulatory aspects pertaining to the mining of precious metals is one of the primary restraining factors affecting the growth of this market, furthermore, a rise in demand for imitation and quoted jewelry is expected to affect the market growth of the precious metals over the forecast period.

Precious Metals Market: Segmentation

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the precious metals market. Moreover, the global precious metals market is segmented by type, by end-user applications. On the basis of types, the precious metals market is segmented as platinum group metals, silver, gold, and others. On the basis of the end-use applications include silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry, and others; gold applications- jewelry and others, platinum group metals- photovoltaics, jewelry, and others. Other applications include healthcare and automotive among others. Among the product, types of silver accounted for the largest market size in terms of volume over the period of 2015 and 2016.

Precious Metals Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global precious metals include Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala, Johnson Matthey, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Aquarius Platinum, BHP Billiton, GoldCorp, and KGHM PolskaMiedz.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/precious-metals-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: