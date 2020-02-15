Global Propylene Oxide Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Our latest research report entitled Propylene Oxide Market (by application(propylene glycol, polyether polyols, di-propylene glycol, ethers), production process (chlorohydrin, propylene oxide, propylene oxide butyl alcohol, propylene oxide, styrene monomer, hydroperoxide process)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of propylene oxide.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure propylene oxide cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential propylene oxide growth factors.

The global propylene oxide market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5%. Increasing demand for polyether polyols, which is mainly used in the production of polyurethanes and for several end-user applications such as packaging, footwear, construction, and furniture is the prime factor driving the growth of the global propylene oxide market. Furthermore, huge demand for propylene glycol as a construction chemical to be used in paints, adhesives, waterproofing material, and coatings will drive the propylene oxide market globally over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising demand for polyurethanes in the automotive industry, sealants and thermal industries which in turn drive the global propylene oxide market as polyurethanes are manufactured using propylene oxide. However, the toxic nature of propylene oxide and volatility in raw material prices required for the manufacturing of propylene oxide are the key factors restraining the growth of the global propylene oxide market over the forecast period.

Nevertheless, rapid industrialization linked with increasing disposable income and growing manufacturing base in developing economies will bring more opportunities to the global propylene oxide market. Hence, emerging substitutes for propylene oxide such as alkylene carbonate will be the major challenge faced by the global propylene oxide market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the propylene oxide market by application, by the production process, and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes propylene glycol, polyether polyols, di-propylene glycol, glycol ethers, and others. Moreover, the global propylene oxide market based on the production process is segmented into the chlorohydrin process, propylene oxide only cumene-based process, propylene oxide (PO)/tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) process, propylene oxide (PO)/styrene monomer (SM) process, hydroperoxide process, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include LyondellBasell Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Glass Company Ltd., BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, Repsol, Balchem, INEOS Group Ltd., Nihon Oxirane Company Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., and Manali Petrochemical Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of propylene oxide globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of propylene oxide.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the propylene oxide market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the propylene oxide market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.