Global Rubber Sheet Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Rubber sheets are rubber molded into flat sheets with an even thickness and are often sold on a roll of a specific length for easy handling. Common thicknesses of rubber sheets vary from super-thin films to 1/4-inch (6.53 mm) thick, and the thickness of the sheet combined with the type of rubber used in the sheet determine its use. Once the material type is known, tools designed to cut through the rubber are used to cut different shapes from the sheet to form gaskets. The gaskets cut from rubber sheeting keep fluids and gases from penetrating products or keep them contained within vessels or low-temperature mechanical systems.

Global Rubber Sheet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Contitech

WARCO BILTRITE

Hanna

Aero

BRP

TOGAWA

Zenith

Semperflex

Rubberteck

Great wall

Jinteng

Gubai

Tianhao

Jingdong

HUAXIA

Nanjing dongrun

JSRB

American Biltrite

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Neoprene Rubber Sheets (Chloroprene Sheets)

Natural Rubber Sheets (NR Sheets)

EPDM Rubber Sheets

Silicone Rubber Sheets

Nitrile Rubber Sheets

Others

By End-User / Application

Chemicals industry

Automotive

Pharma & Healthcare

Mining Industry

Others

Continued….

