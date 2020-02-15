Global Rubber Sheet Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Rubber sheets are rubber molded into flat sheets with an even thickness and are often sold on a roll of a specific length for easy handling. Common thicknesses of rubber sheets vary from super-thin films to 1/4-inch (6.53 mm) thick, and the thickness of the sheet combined with the type of rubber used in the sheet determine its use. Once the material type is known, tools designed to cut through the rubber are used to cut different shapes from the sheet to form gaskets. The gaskets cut from rubber sheeting keep fluids and gases from penetrating products or keep them contained within vessels or low-temperature mechanical systems.
Global Rubber Sheet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Contitech
WARCO BILTRITE
Hanna
Aero
BRP
TOGAWA
Zenith
Semperflex
Rubberteck
Great wall
Jinteng
Gubai
Tianhao
Jingdong
HUAXIA
Nanjing dongrun
JSRB
American Biltrite
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Neoprene Rubber Sheets (Chloroprene Sheets)
Natural Rubber Sheets (NR Sheets)
EPDM Rubber Sheets
Silicone Rubber Sheets
Nitrile Rubber Sheets
Others
By End-User / Application
Chemicals industry
Automotive
Pharma & Healthcare
Mining Industry
Others
Continued….
