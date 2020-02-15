Global Safety Laser Scanner Market Size, Share, Statistics, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Safety Laser Scanner Market to reach USD 457.9 million by 2025. Global Safety Laser Scanner Market is valued approximately USD 283 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Safety Laser Scanner is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Safety Laser Scanner market is driven owing to rise in the number of industrial accidents in the manufacturing and production facilities. The Industrial operations include the operations & machines which could cause accidents and risk the individual safety of the employees or workers. The industrial accidents do not only impact the worker but also could result into loss of productivity. The workers depend on many machines & any specific equipment malfunction could fatally harm the physical condition of the worker. The emergence and introduction of polices which demand the need for worker safety enhance the need for safety laser scanners to precisely access the danger zones present in the production or manufacturing utilities.

On the basis of Geography, safety laser scanner market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR considering the forecasted period. The growth could be attributed to the constant rise in the number of production and manufacturing utilities in the Asia-Pacific which includes the manufacturing hub countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. The manufacturing utilities mainly include Automotive and consumer goods & electronics industry. The North America & Europe are the key regions expected to exhibit the constant growth rates in the safety laser scanner market. Furthermore, the government policies are also in favor of the rising number of manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific.

The leading market players mainly include-

Sick AG

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

IDEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Reer SPA

Arcus Automation Private Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

Stationary Safety Laser Scanner

By End User:

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Safety Laser Scanner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

