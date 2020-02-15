Global Safety Laser Scanner Market Size, Share, Statistics, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Global Safety Laser Scanner Market to reach USD 457.9 million by 2025. Global Safety Laser Scanner Market is valued approximately USD 283 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Safety Laser Scanner is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Safety Laser Scanner market is driven owing to rise in the number of industrial accidents in the manufacturing and production facilities. The Industrial operations include the operations & machines which could cause accidents and risk the individual safety of the employees or workers. The industrial accidents do not only impact the worker but also could result into loss of productivity. The workers depend on many machines & any specific equipment malfunction could fatally harm the physical condition of the worker. The emergence and introduction of polices which demand the need for worker safety enhance the need for safety laser scanners to precisely access the danger zones present in the production or manufacturing utilities.
On the basis of Geography, safety laser scanner market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR considering the forecasted period. The growth could be attributed to the constant rise in the number of production and manufacturing utilities in the Asia-Pacific which includes the manufacturing hub countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. The manufacturing utilities mainly include Automotive and consumer goods & electronics industry. The North America & Europe are the key regions expected to exhibit the constant growth rates in the safety laser scanner market. Furthermore, the government policies are also in favor of the rising number of manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific.
The leading market players mainly include-
Sick AG
Omron Corporation
Keyence Corporation
IDEC Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Rockwell Automation Inc
Reer SPA
Arcus Automation Private Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Mobile Safety Laser Scanner
Stationary Safety Laser Scanner
By End User:
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Goods and Electronics
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
