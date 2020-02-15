Global Satellite Communication Components Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017-2027

Satellite communications play a vital role in the telecommunications system. In satellite communication, the artificial satellites are used to provide communication links between various points on Earth to provide telephone services, Television & Radio broadcasting, internet connectivity etc. Satellite communication devices are used by various industries such as military, aerospace, radio broadcasting, space exploration and oil and gas industry.

Satellite communication has two main components which include a ground segment that consists of fixed or mobile transmission devices, receivers, and other communication equipment and the space segment include satellite itself. Satellite communication components help in establishing a connection that involves the communication or up-linking of a signal from an earth station to a satellite via satellite gateway and antennas. This satellite then amplifies the received signal and transmits it back to earth, where it is re-amplified again by earth stations and terminals. Satellite receivers on the base station or ground include satellite equipment, satellite telephones, mobile equipment and handheld devices.

Satellite Communication Components Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid adoption of satellite communication components is driven by low-cost satellite communication devices and increase in demand by various end-use industries and the ease involved in using these systems

Higher maintenance cost of satellite communication devices or equipment can be the restraining factor for the market.

Global Satellite Communication Components Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Satellite Communication Components market segmented by components, end-user industries, and region.

Segmentation by componentsin Satellite Communication Components market:

Transmitters

Satellite Phone

Earth Station

Cellular Phone

Landline Phone

Communication Tower

Satellite Modem

Router

PDA

Antenna Systems

Amplifiers

Satellite Gateway

Terminals

Receivers

Others

Segmentation by end-use industriesin Satellite Communication Components market:

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Military

Television & Radio Broadcasting

Telecommunication

Telemedicine

Global Satellite Communication Components Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Satellite Communication Components market includeEric Communications, Newtec CY N.V., Boeing, Nu-Cast Inc., SatCom Global Ltd., Communications & Power Industries LLC, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Orbital Tracking Corp, Holkirk Communications Ltd, Comtech PST Corp, Ground Control (Sudbury), Ltd., Applied Systems Engineering, Inc., ARA Antenna Research, Blue Sky Network and Digisat International Inc.