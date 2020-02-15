Global Sodium Chloride Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Sodium Chloride Market (by grade (rock salt, vacuum salt, and solar salt) and applications (chemical production, food processing, pharmaceutical, water conditioning, agriculture, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of sodium chloride.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure sodium chloride cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential sodium chloride growth factors. According to a report the global sodium chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Sodium Chloride Market: Market Insight

Sodium chloride (NACL) is the ionic compound that has a 1:1 ratio of sodium and chloride ions. It is commonly known as salt. Sodium chloride is mostly used in the production of many chemicals. Sodium chloride is the basic compound required in the human body for absorbing and transporting nutrients, maintaining blood pressure, maintaining the right balance of fluid, transmitting nerve signals and contracting & relaxation of muscles. Although the salt is required for the human body, the extra consumption can be harmful to health.

Sodium Chloride Market: Drivers and Restraints

The sodium chloride is used in the production of Chlor-alkali products including soda ash, caustic soda, and chlorine. The rapidly growing demand for Chlor-alkali products is the primary factor driving the growth of the sodium chloride market worldwide. In addition, sodium chloride is used in the manufacturing of various organic and inorganic chemical products that are likely to boost the market growth of sodium chloride all over the globe. Sodium chloride helps in the deicing of snow on roads, highways, airports, and grounds, which in turn is contributing to the market growth of sodium chloride market over the forecast period.

However, increasing health-conscious people restricts the intake of salt. Also, dieticians, doctor’s advise people to have balanced intake of salt, which in turn can affect the growth of the sodium chloride market. Also, difficulties encountered during the storage of sodium chloride salts and low-profit margins are some of the factors that can hamper the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of sodium chloride in the food and beverage industries as a flavoring agent and food preservative is projected to create several opportunities in the sodium chloride market in the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market of Sodium Chloride

Among the Geographies, Asia-Pacific dominates the market of sodium chloride owing to the high production and consumption of sodium chloride in this region. The presence of various chemical and food and beverage industries in the Asia-pacific region to create a huge demand for sodium chloride. In addition, in the North America and Europe region, sodium chloride is vastly used in the deicing of snow from roads, highways, airports, and grounds and that’s the result in the market growth of sodium chloride in this region.

Sodium Chloride Market: Segmentation

The report on the global sodium chloride market covers segments such as grades and applications. On the basis of grade, the global sodium chloride market is categorized into rock salt, vacuum salt, and solar salt. On the basis of applications, the global sodium chloride market is categorized into chemical production, Deicing, Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative, Pharmaceutical, Water treatment, Feed additive, and Others.

Sodium Chloride Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sodium chloride market such as Cargill Incorporated, Tata Chemicals Ltd., China National Salt Industry Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dominion Salt, Akzo Nobel N.V., Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, and Compass Minerals International.

