Global Sulfuric Acid Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sulfuric Acid Market (by grades (10%, 29–32%, 62–70%, 78–80% and 98%) and applications (fertilizers, metal processing, phosphates, fibers, hydrofluoric acid, paints and pigments, pulp and paper and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of sulfuric acid.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure sulfuric acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential sulfuric acid growth factors. According to the report the global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Sulfuric Acid Market: Market Insight

The sulfuric acid plays an important role in the chemical industry. Sulfuric acid used as a base acid to form numerous compounds including sulfate salts, pigments and so on. Sulfuric acid is a mineral acid that is colorless and odorless in nature. The sulfuric acid is made from the chemical reaction of water with the sulfuric oxide by using a various processes such as contact process, wet sulfuric acid process and so on.

Sulfuric Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Sulfuric acid absorbs water vapors present in the surrounding environment as it has a Hygroscope phenomenon. Sulfuric acid is very acidic in nature, so the contact of sulfuric acid is very harmful to skin even if it is in concentrated form. The demand for sulfuric based fertilizers is the primary factor driving the growth of the sulfuric acid market worldwide. Sulfuric acid has a great product portfolio as compared to other chemicals in the world.

In addition, increasing the use of sulfuric acid in the oil & gas industry as well as in water treatment is contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. However, in various countries, the government is not favorable for the use of sulfuric acid as it varies dangers in nature. The factors such as unfavorable government policies and the high prices of the raw material acts as a restraint for the market growth of sulfuric acid. Moreover, the rising use of sulfuric acid in various applications is projected to create various opportunities in the upcoming years.

Among the applications, the fertilizer segment accounts for almost 49% of the market share in the total market. The demand of Phosphate Fertilizers is rising to vary promptly in the world market as the production of nutrient-rich food crops is increasing.

Asia-Pacific has the Highest Market Share in the Sulfuric Acid Market

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in the sulfuric acid market. Countries like China and Japan are the major countries contributing to the growth of the sulfuric acid market in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of various flourishing chemical industries and the availability of raw materials are the factors boosting the market growth of sulfuric acid in the Asia Pacific region.

Sulfuric Acid Market: Segmentation

The report on the global sulfuric acid market covers segments such as grades and applications. On the basis of grades, the global sulfuric acid market is categorized into 10%, 29–32%, 62–70%, 78–80% and 98%. On the basis of applications, the global sulfuric acid market is categorized into fertilizers, metal processing, phosphates, fibers, hydrofluoric acid, paints and pigments, pulp and paper and others.

Sulfuric Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sulfuric acid market such as, BASF SE, DuPont, AkzoNobel N.V, Agrium, Vale Fertilizantes S/A, Evonik Industries, Chevron and Solvay, Bayer, Praxair, Inc. and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited.

