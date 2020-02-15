Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the Hookah Tobacco market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Hookah Tobacco market by product type and applications/end industries.

The hookah (shisha) tobacco are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.99% from 734.06 million USD in 2017 to reach 2757.94 million USD by 2025 in global market.

The major players in global Hookah Tobacco market include

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

Al Fakher

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hookah Tobacco in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

North America

On the basis of product, the Hookah Tobacco market is primarily split into

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Group Use

Personal Use

