In-Depth Forecast & Analysis on Rice Cakes Market for 2017-2027

Market Introduction:

Rice cake is a food product made from rice that is shaped or condensed or combined into a single object, which is being used as a healthy snack that is keeping the consumers away from unhealthy products such as chips, fries, and others. Evolution of rice cakes took place in Southeast Asia and are prepared from rice grains such as bran, germ, and endosperm. It can also be used as a base for other ingredients. Rice cakes are available in different flavors such as chocolate, apple cinnamon, chicken, caramel, and others. The production of rice cakes is based on the explosive characteristics of rice like popcorn when heat and pressure are applied.

Market Drivers and Trends:

There are different varieties of rice cakes available in the market, each of these variety possess some nutritional features beneficial for consumers. Rice cakes are produced from brown rice and have high fiber content. Rice cakes do not contain any sodium and fat, it provides long-lasting energy as they are not digested fast, and rice cake also contains magnesium, manganese, tryptophan, and selenium. Despite having low-calorie content, rice cakes are not suitable for weight loss as it is a kind of carbohydrate having a high glycemic index which raises the blood sugar level very fast but its benefits can be fully utilized if used as a substitute for junk foods such as chips, pastries, fries, and others. Though grains have high nutrient content it is difficult for consumers with celiac disease to consume grains because it may contain gluten which can promote symptoms including bloating, diarrhea and abdominal pains. All these nutritional qualifications of rice cakes drive the global rice cake market. High glycemic nature of rice cakes could lead to cancer, diabetes, irreversible diabetes and can cause cardiovascular disease. Rice cakes are unsuitable for babies as it contains a high level of arsenic which is linked to health problems including cancer.

Market Segmentation:

The rice cake market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavors, raw material, distribution channel and packaging type. On the basis of product type, rice cake market can be segmented as mochi (Japanese rice cakes), Puffed rice cakes (North American rice cakes) and others. On the basis of flavor type, rice cake market can be segmented as chocolate, apple cinnamon, chicken, caramel, and others. On the basis of raw material, rice cake market can be segmented into white rice and brown rice. Mainly maximum production of rice cake takes place with the help of brown rice. On the basis of distribution channel, rice cake market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience store, online stores and other retail stores. On the basis of packaging type rice cake market can be segmented into pillow pouches, stick packs, snack-sized portion bags and others. These innovative packaging types do attract the kids for opting the product of that particular brand.

Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of Rice Cake is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Rice cakes are traditional in APEJ and Japan, including China, India, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, and others. North America rice cake market is also witnessing growth with the innovations in the varieties of rice cake.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the rice cake market includes Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, Element Snacks, Inc., Lundberg, Tastemorr Snacks, RACIO, s.r.o. and Sanorice.