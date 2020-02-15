Integrated Passive Devices Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2023 Industry Research Report 2019

Integrated Passive Devices are attracting an increasing interest due to constant needs of handheld wireless devices to further decrease in size and cost and increase in functionality. Many functional blocks such as impedance matching circuits, harmonic filters, couplers and baluns and power combiner/divider can be realized by IPDs technology. IPDs are generally fabricated using standard wafer fabrication technologies such as thin film and photolithography processing. IPDs can be designed as flip chip mountable or wire bondable components and the substrates for IPDs usually are thin film substrates like silicon, alumina or glass.

This report focuses on the Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

EMEA is likely to hold the largest share of the integrated passive device market by 2023. The presence of fabrication as well as IPD manufacturers is driving the growth of the IPD market in Europe. Europe, in EMEA, has a decent demand for IPD products as it is an early adopter of new technologies. The presence of established smartphone, wearable device, and consumer electronics manufacturers in this region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IPD market in EMEA.

The worldwide market for Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

