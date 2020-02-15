Latest News on Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Industry Competition Analysis by Players

Intelligent All Wheel Drive also called automatic all wheel drive is any all wheel drive system that has the ability to automatically vary the amount of torque that is sent to the individual wheels.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Intelligent all wheel drive can improve a vehicle’s on road performance and sometimes even assist with off roading. You will need some dedicated off road features for heavy off roading but an intelligent AWD system may still help you when you’re away from paved surfaces. An intelligent AWD system may receive data from but not limited to wheel speed sensors, steering angle and yaw rate sensors. This information may then be sent to an ECU which would make the decision as to how to distribute the power from the engine.

The worldwide market for Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Magna International

Borgwarner

Jtekt Corporation

American Axle Manufacturing

Eaton Corporation

GKN

Dana Holding Corporation

Oerlikon

Ford

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front Wheel Drive by Default

Four Wheel Drive by Default

Rear Wheel Drive by Default

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Sports car

