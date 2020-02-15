N-Butyl Alcohol Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global n-Butyl Alcohol market status and forecast, categorizes the global n-Butyl Alcohol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

SINOPEC

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Research Report 2018

1 n-Butyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of n-Butyl Alcohol

1.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biobutanol

1.2.3 Chemical Butanol

1.3 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 n-Butyl Alcohol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Biofuel

1.3.3 Synthetic Raw Materials

1.3.4 Solvent

1.4 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of n-Butyl Alcohol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global n-Butyl Alcohol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Oxea Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Oxea Group n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Eastman Chemical Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Formosa Plastic Group

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Formosa Plastic Group n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 China Nation Petroleum

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 n-Butyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 China Nation Petroleum n-Butyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

