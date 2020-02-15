Phosphoric Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Phosphoric Acid Market (by applications (fertilizers, food additives, animal feed and other)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of phosphoric acid. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure phosphoric acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential phosphoric acid growth factors. According to the report the global phosphoric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Phosphoric acid is a crystalline corrosive inorganic acid with chemical formula H3PO4. It is produced by two industrial methods, wet and thermal. The phosphoric acid is also known as Orthophosphoric acid or o-Phosphoric acid. The phosphoric acid is the non-toxic, colorless acid and generally available in the solid form at room temperature. Phosphoric acid is the second most used inorganic acid after sulfuric acid.

The phosphoric acid produced from the wet process is used in fertilizer production whereas, thermally produced phosphoric acid is used in the formation of high-grade chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and other non-fertilizer products. Triple superphosphate (TSP), diamonium hydrogenphosphate (DAP) and monoammonium dihydrogenphosphate (MAP) are three types of fertilizers that can be derived from the phosphoric acid.

Phosphoric Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapidly growing demand for phosphoric acid to form the phosphate fertilizers and government subsidies on fertilizers is the primary factor driving the growth of the Phosphoric acid market. Fertilizers play an important role in crop production. As the population is increasing worldwide, the demand for food will also increase, which in turn creates the demand for fertilizers.

However, the harmful impact of Phosphoric acid on the environment and the human body is restraining the market growth of Phosphoric acid as the usage of Phosphoric acid affects the water system and the human body. Alternatively, the ongoing awareness about the use of Phosphoric acid to improve the quality of crops among the farmers is anticipated to create several opportunities in the Phosphoric acid market in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market of Phosphoric Acid

Among the regions, Asia Pacific dominates the market of Phosphoric acid. In the Asia-pacific region, the use of Phosphoric acid to manufacture various products including fertilizers, food additives chemicals and so on is rising rapidly among countries like China and India. In addition, strong favorable agricultural conditions in Asian countries to create a huge demand for phosphoric acid in this region. The Middle East and Latin American countries are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period

Phosphoric Acid Market: Segmentation

The report on the global phosphoric acid market covers segments such as applications. On the basis of applications, the global phosphoric acid market is categorized into fertilizers, food additives, animal feed, and others.

Phosphoric Acid Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global phosphoric acid market such as, PhosAgro, Nutrien, The Mosaic Company, Sinofert Holdings, OCP, Israel Chemical Ltd., United Phosphorus Ltd., Innophos Holdings inc., and Others.

