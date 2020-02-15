Piezoelectric Devices Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2023
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that gets collected in solid materials such as crystals or ceramics when a mechanical force is applied. Piezoelectric materials exhibit two properties: direct effect and converse effect. The phenomenon when the voltage gets induced after applying mechanical force is called direct effect, while the phenomenon of changing the crystal shape and dimensions after applying voltage is called converse effect.
The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market report is a detailed study of the market where the customer can gain key insights into the Piezoelectric Devices Market such as the performance of the Piezoelectric Devices Market in terms of its market size and value for the global Piezoelectric Devices Market as well as for its various segmentations such as by product, application, and region. Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail so that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the customer receives the top quality information about the Piezoelectric Devices Market.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, Piezoelectric Devices Market report covers:
PCB Piezotronics
Honeywell
Meggitt Sensing Systems
Bruel and Kjaer
Kistler Group
TE Connectivity
Dytran Instruments
Ceramtec GmbH
APC International
RION
Kyowa Electronic Instruments
Piezo Systems
Metrix Instrument
DJB Instruments
Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacifaic (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:
Piezocrystals
Piezoceramics
Piezopolymers
Piezocomposites
Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Industrial and Manufacturing
Defense and Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Information and Communication
Consumer Electronics
Others
Major Points from TOC for Piezoelectric Devices Market:
1: Piezoelectric Devices Market Overview
2: Piezoelectric Devices Market Manufacturers Profiles
3: Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
4: Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Analysis by Regions
5: North America Piezoelectric Devices Market by Countries
6: Europe Piezoelectric Devices Market by Countries
7: Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Devices Market by Countries
8: South America Piezoelectric Devices Market by Countries
9: Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Devices Market by Countries
10: Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment by Type
11: Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment by Application
12: Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast (2018-2023)
13: Piezoelectric Devices Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14: Piezoelectric Devices Market Research Findings and Conclusion
15: Piezoelectric Devices Market Appendix
Scope of the report – Piezoelectric Devices Market:
This report focuses on the Piezoelectric Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
APAC held the highest share in the global piezoelectric device market in 2017. Japan is involved in the researches on piezoelectric materials to a greater extent than any other country. In recent years, Japan has attempted to apply the piezoelectric technology for microscale applications. These attempts include the usage of piezoelectric technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to these researches, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.
The worldwide market for Piezoelectric Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.
