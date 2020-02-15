Spray Cheese Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2027

Introduction:

Spray cheese is a cheese spread product obtained with the help of processed cheese, which also achieved its fame with names such as easy cheese, aerosol cheese. It is a product being launched in the 1960s in the US, with a trademark of ‘Snack Mate’, by the manufacturer Nabisco, which is renamed itself to Kraft. As compared to other processed cheese products the spray cheese remains at the top for the provision of convenience and portability for the usage of the product and it also does not require refrigeration. The spray cheese consists of ingredients which makes it enriched with sodium phosphate, calcium phosphate, lactic acid, sodium alginate, and others. The container in which spray cheese is stored is not actually an aerosol spray can, as the cheese doesn’t combine with propellant to get transformed into fine mist whenever it gets sprayed, and thus it remains protected.

Spray Cheese Market Segmentation

Spray Cheese market can be segmented on the basis of flavors, distribution channel. On the basis of flavors, spray cheese can be segmented into sharp cheddar, cheddar, Cheddar ‘n Bacon, American Flavor, and others. There are more flavors of spray cheese being developed to provide a number of options for the customers to choose the product and increase the growth of the spray cheese market. On the basis of the distribution channel, spray cheese market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience store, online stores and other retail stores. With the increase of online stores and their accessibility, the sale of spray cheese has also increased.

Spray Cheese market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The innovative packaging of the spray cheese promotes the fulfillment of demand of cheese based products. Though nutritionally other processed cheese products and spray cheese may be same but some properties possessed by spray cheese makes it a good product of processed cheese such as one need not spread the cheese on the bread with the help of a knife, instead the consumer can easily spread the spray cheese with the help of the can in which it is packed. The packaging of the spray cheese provides a better accessibility to the product and an ease for the consumers to use it. The spray cheese does not need any concern for its storage unlike regular cheese which is available in the solid state but it gets liquefied if exposed to high temperature. The spray cheese is less viscous due to which it can easily be applied in the manner the consumers want. There are additives such as calcium added in order to increase its nutrient content more effectively. The spray cheese serves best for on-the-go snacks or at-home snacks. Another factor which promotes the growth of the spray cheese market is its availability in various flavors which provides a variety of tastes to the consumers.

Spray Cheese Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of spray cheese market is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is the region which has the maximum demand of the spray cheese. APEJ turns out to be an emerging market for the growth of spray cheese market.

Spray Cheese Market Key Players:

Variety of spray cheese formulations have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing spray cheese market include Berner food and beverage, The Kraft Heinz Company., and others. The Kraft Heinz Company, which is an American food company formed when the Kraft Foods Group and Heinz merged together, is among the global leaders in the spray cheese market.