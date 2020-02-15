Table Tennis Balls Market makes it a Booming industry according to following research report: 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Table Tennis Balls Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today.

The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.

China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Table Tennis Balls market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 290 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Table Tennis Balls business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Table Tennis Balls market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

1 Star Ball

2 Star Ball

3 Star Ball

Other Balls

Segmentation by application:

Fitness and Recreation

Match and Training

In Global market, the top players include

DHS

Double Fish

Nittaku

STIGA

Andro

Xushaofa

Butterfly

TSP

DONIC

EastPoint Sports

Yinhe

JOOLA

729

Champion Sports

Weener

XIOM

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Table Tennis Balls (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Table Tennis Balls market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Table Tennis Balls manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Table Tennis Balls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Table Tennis Balls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

