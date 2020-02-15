Tactical Data Link Market Forecast 2023 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends

Analytical Research Cognizance: The Research Report on Global “Tactical Data Link Market” Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tactical Data Link market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Tactical Data Link market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data.

Demand for improved interoperability among military forces and increased geopolitical tensions and security threats are key factors expected to drive the tactical data link market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented based on application, platform, component and region.

The Tactical Data Link Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Air-based

Rotary Wing

UAV

Sea-based

Ships

Unmanned Systems

Submarines

Land-based

Ground Control Station

Segmentation by application:

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Radio Communication

Command and Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Bae Systems

General Dynamics

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Tactical Communications

Viasat

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Tactical Data Link Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size 2013-2024

2.1.2 Tactical Data Link Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Tactical Data Link Segment by Type

2.2.1 Air-based

2.2.2 Rotary Wing

2.2.3 Fixed Wing

2.2.4 UAV

2.2.5 Sea-based

2.2.6 Ships

2.2.7 Unmanned Systems

2.2.8 Submarines

2.2.9 Land-based

2.2.10 Ground Control Station

2.3 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Tactical Data Link by Players

3.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Tactical Data Link Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Tactical Data Link by Regions

4.1 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Tactical Data Link Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Tactical Data Link Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application

& more..

