Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Forecast 2023 by Manufacturing Technology and Industry Trends

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a rapid and efficient method for separation and purification of biomolecules. It can be applied to a wide range of biological fields such as immunology, protein chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in the adoption of single-use technologies, and advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration are the major drivers of this market. However, stringent government regulations for validation of filtration processes will restrain the growth of this market.

The Tangential Flow Filtration Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Single-use Systems

Reusable Systems

Membrane Filters

Cassettes

Cartridges

Filtration Accessories

Segmentation by application:

Bioprocessing

Viral Vectors and Vaccine Purification

Pharmaceutical Water Production

Product Concentration, Purification & Diafiltration

Cell Harvesting & Cell Clarification

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Danaher

Merck Millipore

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Parker Hannifin

GE Healthcare

Alfa Laval AB

Koch Membrane Systems

Novasep

Pendotech

Spectrum Laboratories

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

