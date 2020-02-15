Targeting Pods Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Market Research Report 2019

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Targeting Pods Market” Report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2023. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Targeting Pods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Targeting Pods market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Targeting pods are target designation tools used by ground-attack aircraft for identifying targets and guiding precision guided munitions (PGM) such as laser-guided bombs to those targets.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing military aircraft procurement as well as upgradation of existing aircraft across the world. The increasing military aircraft procurement by various countries has led to an increase in demand for aircraft payload-based targeting system, i.e. targeting pods for capability enhancement in precision targeting.

The Targeting Pods Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

Laser Designator Pods

FLIR Pods

Laser Spot Tracker

Segmentation by application:

Combat Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Attack Helicopters

Bombers

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

Aselsan

Thales

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

L-3 Technologies

Ultra Electronics

IAI

Moog

Flir Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

QI Optik

The data from the top players in the global Targeting Pods market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Targeting Pods market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Targeting Pods Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Targeting Pods Market Size 2013-2024

2.1.2 Targeting Pods Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Targeting Pods Segment by Type

2.2.1 FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

2.2.2 Laser Designator Pods

2.2.3 FLIR Pods

2.2.4 Laser Spot Tracker

2.3 Targeting Pods Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Targeting Pods by Players

3.1 Global Targeting Pods Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Targeting Pods Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Targeting Pods Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Targeting Pods Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Targeting Pods by Regions

4.1 Targeting Pods Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Targeting Pods Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Targeting Pods Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Targeting Pods Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Targeting Pods Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Targeting Pods Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Targeting Pods Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Targeting Pods Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Targeting Pods Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Targeting Pods Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Targeting Pods Market Size by Application

& more..

