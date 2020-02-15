Telecom API Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Industry Research Report 2019

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Telecom API Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Telecom API market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Telecom API market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

An API is a set of standard software functions an application can use. Telecom API’s enable a third party company to access data/information from a telecom network operators for purposes of application support and more specifically the delivery of Value-added Service (VAS) applications.

Improving telecom API user experience, monetization of telecom operator services, rising demand for advanced telecom services over the internet and increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices among end-users are some of the major driving factors of the telecom API market.

The Telecom API Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

SMS, MMS, and RCS API

WebRTC API

Content Delivery API

ID/SSO and subscriber API

IVR/voice store and voice control API

M2M and IoT API

Location API

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise developer

Internal developer

Partner developer

Long tail developer

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Vodafone

Twillo

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Telefonica

Apigee

Orange

Verizon

Nexmo

Fortumo

Locationsmart

Tropo

Aspect Software

The data from the top players in the global Telecom API market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Telecom API market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

