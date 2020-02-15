Top 10 Major Players Operating in the Wireless Data Logger Market are PCE Instruments Limited, OMEGA Engineering Inc., Vaisala, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Dickson, Inc., and Bestech Australia

Data logger is a device that records data, event, or proceedings at different parameters for a definite period of time. It is equipped with different communication platforms and electronic sensors specific for specific measurements. Data logger components include a data storage unit, a battery or power socket, a microprocessor, and sensors (single or multiple). Data logger can be separate instrument with internal sensors that can accomplish specific measurements on its own. It can also be multi-channel devices with external and internal sensors (two or more) capable of measuring various data sets. Wireless data logger is useful for observing ideal measured values and is independent of a costly installation.

Get the Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59823

Wireless data logger has a self-evaluating system that mostly works with an internal sensor. Addition of external sensors is conditional on the model of the wireless data logger. With the help of the PC/ laptops, up to 200 measurement positions could be monitored. Through wireless data logger, alarm can also be set for all variables (humidity, temperature, mV, mA, etc.). When values exceed the set limit, the wireless data logger generates email or SMS to alert the user. With the help of software (which is optional), one can read and also store the information and measured values. Great data security is ensured with non-volatile memory of the device, with a memory capacity of up to 20,000 measured values per channel. Since data security has become a major concern in most of the regions, particularly in Europe, with the introduction of GDPR, other countries or regions such as Australia in Asia Pacific, etc., are planning to form similar regulations for data security.

Increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions is expected to be a major driver of the wireless data logger market. Applications of wireless data logger include quality monitoring in the laboratory or production chain, environmental conditions in manufacturing facilities, supervision of values of variables where optimum control is required, monitoring in greenhouses, temperature and humidity measurement in galleries and museums, monitoring in warehouses and transport facilities, environmental conditions in power plants, monitoring of drug fridges, and room management in clinics.

The global hardness testers market can be categorized based on product type, application, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the global wireless data logger market can be bifurcated into USB data logger, Bluetooth data logger, and Wi-Fi data logger. The application segment of the wireless data logger market can be further segmented into temperature testing, humidity testing, pressure testing, and vibration testing. In terms of end-user industry, the wireless data logger market can be segregated into government and corporate. Based on region, the global wireless data logger market can be divided into North America (countries covered – the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (countries covered – the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (countries covered – India, China, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (countries covered – GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (countries covered – Brazil and Rest of South America).

In the global wireless data logger market, by geography, North America is projected to be the leading market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is becoming popular among industries for high growth of automation in every sector. Therefore, demand for wireless data loggers is expected to increase considerably in the region during the forecast period. The growth rate of the wireless data logger market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also anticipated to rise, however, at a slow pace during the forecast period, than that of the other regions.

Major players operating in the global wireless data logger market are PCE Instruments Limited, OMEGA Engineering Inc., Vaisala, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Dickson, Inc., and Bestech Australia.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.