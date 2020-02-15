Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Decent air conditioning and ventilation is important for both domestic and commercial buildings as it is directly associated with the comfort and safety of building occupants. That apart, it also contributes to the structural strength. Often, engineers adopt different strategies to provide ambient atmosphere in the building – this includes installing proper ventilation and air distribution systems. The underfloor air distribution system is one of the common techniques used to provide appropriate heating and cooling facility in a building. In an underfloor air distribution system, the temperature controlled air is passed through a plenum space between the structural slab and the underside of a raised floor. Underfloor air distribution systems are being highly adopted in commercial buildings and open spaces where raised floors are desired for cable management. Underfloor air distribution systems also offer a high degree of flexibility layout as the distribution channels can be branched as desired in the provided space. In general, inside a close room, the contaminants present in air are collected at the ceiling level due to the natural buoyance of air. The conventional overhead systems force these contaminates to circulate into the breathing zone repeatedly. However, in case of underfloor air distribution systems, contaminates are forced to the ceiling and re-entering is avoided by stratification and natural buoyance. These systems also offer improved thermal comfort, improved ventilation and improved energy efficiency.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4824

Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market: Dynamics

The underfloor air distribution system and technology was introduced in the late 50s and was primarily used in spaces having high heat loads. The technology was highly adopted in several major economies in Europe, Americas and Japan. The underfloor air distribution system technology is highly efficient and can be easily installed in buildings where centralised air conditioning is required. The growing construction industry and increasing number of multi-storey buildings will offer high growth opportunities in the global underfloor air distribution system market. Also, several key players involved in the manufacturing and installation of underfloor air distribution systems are emphasizing on making energy efficient and sophisticated systems, which it is expected will draw relatively higher attention in the coming future.

On the other side, underfloor air distribution systems are still unknown in several regions as they are a new and unfamiliar technology. That apart, installation of underfloor air distribution systems leads to certain changes in floors, which, sometimes, may prove to be a bad idea for a building, its occupant and floor loads. Also, limited technical information available for commissioning procedures, operating sequences and control techniques is a major restraint hampering the market from grow rapidly. Several other restraints, such as high initial investment, gaps in fundamental understanding and limited applicability in retrofit constructions are expected to play their role in the global underfloor air distribution system market.

Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market: Segmentation

An underfloor air distribution system consists of a combination of several components assembled beneath the elevated floor. The system basically comprises floor plenum, which are the ducts installed between the access floor and structural floor, and diffusers, which distribute air to the occupant space. The system also consists of an underfloor fan series which powers air distribution and a central equipment which acts as the heart of the whole system. The global underfloor air distribution systems market can be segmented on the basis of assembly components and application. On the basis of assembly components, the global underfloor air distribution systems market can be segmented into:

Type of System Local Fan Driver Central Unit Driven

Underfloor Air Supply Plenums Pressurized Plenum Constant Pressure Variable Air Volume (VAV) Zero-Pressure Plenum

Type of Diffuser UFAD Diffuser Round Swirl Floor Diffuser Rectangular Jet Floor Diffuser TAC Diffuser Desktop Diffuser Under-desk Diffuser Partition-Based Diffuser

Underfloor Fan Terminals

Electronic Control Unit

On the basis of application, the global underfloor air distribution systems market can be segmented into:

Offices

Commercial Spaces

Data Centers

Community Halls and other public gatherings

Exhibitions and Temporary Constructions

Others

Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market: Region-Wise Outlook

At the time of its introduction, the underfloor air distribution technology was highly adopted in only Europe and Japan. However, later, the technology grew its feet in North America also. In terms of geography, North America and Europe are estimated to be the dominating regions owing to the high adoption of HVAC systems amongst all buildings. Countries, such as Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, U.K and other European countries are estimated to hold significant market shares in the regional Underfloor Air Distribution Systems market. On the other hand, growing economies in different parts of the world that are projected to exhibit high adoption of modern technologies are expected to emerge as the targeted countries for the underfloor air distribution systems market participants.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4824

Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market: Market Participants

Several major HVAC technology providers are active in the market and are estimated to hold a significant share in the global underfloor air distribution systems market. Also, some of the new medium scale enterprises are offering their products in the global market with new ideas and technologies. Examples of some of the participants in the underfloor air distribution systems market areJohnson Controls International Plc., Advanced Ergonomic Technologies Ltd, Price Industries, TROX USA, Inc., Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.), Kingspan Group, Air System Components, Inc. DuctSox Corporation, among others.