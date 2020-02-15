Waste Plastic Recycling Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Waste Plastic Recycling Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Plastic recycling is the process of recovering scrap or waste plastic and reprocessing the material into useful products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Waste Plastic Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Waste Plastic Recycling market has been gaining a steady momentum over the past few years due to the growing awareness about carbon emissions and the need to reduce them.

The worldwide market for Waste Plastic Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Waste Plastic Recycling market.

Chapter 1, to describe Waste Plastic Recycling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Waste Plastic Recycling, with sales, revenue, and price of Waste Plastic Recycling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Waste Plastic Recycling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Waste Plastic Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waste Plastic Recycling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PET

1.2.2 PP

1.2.3 HDPE

1.2.4 LDPE

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Packaging & Consumer Goods

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Textile fiber / clothing

1.3.4 Landscaping/Street furniture

1.3.5 Other Uses

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

